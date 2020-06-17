2131 N Larrabee St 6304

Amenities

Bright and Quiet 2-Bed by Oz Park (Lincoln Park) - Property Id: 235034



+ Stunning Top Floor Unit (no neighbors walking above you)! EXTREMELY QUIET and DRENCHED WITH NATURAL LIGHT



+ Perfectly Located In The Most Desirable Part Of East Lincoln Park Across From Popular Oz Park



+ Freshly painted Master Bedroom with Wall Of Closet Space; fit a king size bed



+ Second Bedroom Includes Closet, Wall Space For Furniture/Desk & Fits Queen Bed



+ Bathroom Features Marble Floors, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinetry Plus, Upgraded Soaking Tub



+ In-Unit Washer & Dryer



+ Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Under Mount Sink With Disposal, Cherry Stained Cabinetry & Breakfast Bar.



+ Spacious, Open Floor Plan With Gleaming Hardwood Floors (just refinished!)



+ Deck Located Off The Living Room, Fits Small Table, Seating & Grill! Perfect for the summer time.



+ On-Site Building Maintenance



+ Dedicated car parking steps away from the unit



+ Best school district in the city (Abraham Lincoln Elementary, LP HS)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235034

Property Id 235034



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5609502)