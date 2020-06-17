All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:38 AM

2131 N Larrabee St 6304

2131 North Larrabee Street · (917) 340-3597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2131 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6304 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Bright and Quiet 2-Bed by Oz Park (Lincoln Park) - Property Id: 235034

+ Stunning Top Floor Unit (no neighbors walking above you)! EXTREMELY QUIET and DRENCHED WITH NATURAL LIGHT

+ Perfectly Located In The Most Desirable Part Of East Lincoln Park Across From Popular Oz Park

+ Freshly painted Master Bedroom with Wall Of Closet Space; fit a king size bed

+ Second Bedroom Includes Closet, Wall Space For Furniture/Desk & Fits Queen Bed

+ Bathroom Features Marble Floors, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinetry Plus, Upgraded Soaking Tub

+ In-Unit Washer & Dryer

+ Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Under Mount Sink With Disposal, Cherry Stained Cabinetry & Breakfast Bar.

+ Spacious, Open Floor Plan With Gleaming Hardwood Floors (just refinished!)

+ Deck Located Off The Living Room, Fits Small Table, Seating & Grill! Perfect for the summer time.

+ On-Site Building Maintenance

+ Dedicated car parking steps away from the unit

+ Best school district in the city (Abraham Lincoln Elementary, LP HS)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235034
Property Id 235034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have any available units?
2131 N Larrabee St 6304 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have?
Some of 2131 N Larrabee St 6304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 currently offering any rent specials?
2131 N Larrabee St 6304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 pet-friendly?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 offer parking?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 does offer parking.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have a pool?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 does not have a pool.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have accessible units?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 6304 has units with dishwashers.
