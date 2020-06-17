2131 N Larrabee St 6304

Amenities
Bright and Quiet 2-Bed by Oz Park (Lincoln Park) - Property Id: 235034
+ Stunning Top Floor Unit (no neighbors walking above you)! EXTREMELY QUIET and DRENCHED WITH NATURAL LIGHT
+ Perfectly Located In The Most Desirable Part Of East Lincoln Park Across From Popular Oz Park
+ Freshly painted Master Bedroom with Wall Of Closet Space; fit a king size bed
+ Second Bedroom Includes Closet, Wall Space For Furniture/Desk & Fits Queen Bed
+ Bathroom Features Marble Floors, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinetry Plus, Upgraded Soaking Tub
+ In-Unit Washer & Dryer
+ Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Under Mount Sink With Disposal, Cherry Stained Cabinetry & Breakfast Bar.
+ Spacious, Open Floor Plan With Gleaming Hardwood Floors (just refinished!)
+ Deck Located Off The Living Room, Fits Small Table, Seating & Grill! Perfect for the summer time.
+ On-Site Building Maintenance
+ Dedicated car parking steps away from the unit
+ Best school district in the city (Abraham Lincoln Elementary, LP HS)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235034
No Pets Allowed
