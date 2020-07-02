All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2131 N Larrabee St 206

2131 North Larrabee Street · (847) 830-0175
Location

2131 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Neighbor of Oz Park! 2Bed / 2Bath with Balcony! - Property Id: 321220

In Unit Laundry & Parking!
This two bedroom, two bathroom Lincoln Park unit is in an unbeatable location directly across from Oz Park! Condo is nestled in a quiet complex on a beautiful tree-lined street. Open kitchen with gleaming hardwood, granite and stainless steel appliances which leads into living room with large patio area featuring park views! Central Air & Heat, In-unit W/D and good closet space. Rent includes basic cable, high speed internet, water and 1 designated Off-Street PARKING space! Sorry, NO PETS. -Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2131-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il-unit-206/321220
Property Id 321220

(RLNE5941269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have any available units?
2131 N Larrabee St 206 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have?
Some of 2131 N Larrabee St 206's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 N Larrabee St 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2131 N Larrabee St 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 N Larrabee St 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 is pet friendly.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 offers parking.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have a pool?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have accessible units?
No, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 N Larrabee St 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 N Larrabee St 206 has units with dishwashers.
