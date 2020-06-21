All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2128 W Evergreen Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2128 W Evergreen Ave 2

2128 West Evergreen Avenue · (312) 608-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2128 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2128 W Evergreen Ave - Property Id: 136905

Beautiful apartment on a Victorian, tree-lined street. Huge living/dining room, two spacious bedrooms, large den, bath, eat-in kitchen, wide parquet hallway, central air, forced air furnace, free washer/dryer in basement. 2200 square feet plus exterior hallways. Recently remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint.

If you have never lived in a three-unit building, be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136905
Property Id 136905

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have any available units?
2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have?
Some of 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2128 W Evergreen Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Astor House
1340 N Astor St
Chicago, IL 60610
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity