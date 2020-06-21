2128 W Evergreen Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2128 W Evergreen Ave - Property Id: 136905
Beautiful apartment on a Victorian, tree-lined street. Huge living/dining room, two spacious bedrooms, large den, bath, eat-in kitchen, wide parquet hallway, central air, forced air furnace, free washer/dryer in basement. 2200 square feet plus exterior hallways. Recently remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint.
If you have never lived in a three-unit building, be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.
No Dogs Allowed
