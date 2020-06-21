All apartments in Chicago
2127 N Sheffield Ave 3

2127 North Sheffield Avenue · (612) 419-1006
Location

2127 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292002

Large fully gut rehabbed apartments in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park! The apartments at 2127 N Sheffield have beautiful condo-quality finishes including stainless appliances, stone countertops, new bathrooms, spacious layouts, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. Live steps from Oz Park, countless amazing bars and restaurants on Armitage, the Armitage Brown Line station, grocery stores, gyms, and dozens of other great neighborhood conveniences! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Virtual tour available!

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292002
Property Id 292002

(RLNE5825449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have any available units?
2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have?
Some of 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
