All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2121 West Morse Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2121 West Morse Ave.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

2121 West Morse Ave.

2121 West Morse Avenue · (312) 927-0257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2121 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Huge, bright third floor apartment has 2 bedrooms + office/3rd bedroom in a charming vintage building, on a tree lined street in prime residential West Ridge neighborhood, on Chicago's north side. Very well maintained apartment has newly refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, entire apartment is freshly painted, and new windows in 3rd room. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built-in bookshelves. All rooms generously sized including a large formal dining room which opens to a spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry and brand new refrigerator. Architectural details and character thru out this home including high ceilings, crown molding, custom built-ins, exposed brick fireplace surround. Full sized apartment with abundant closet space. Quiet, top floor with lots of light and great views of the neighborhood. Side yard with views is perfect for summer fun and entertaining. Rent includes heat, water, one garage parking space, free laundry (in building), storage. Street parking is available if you have more than one vehicle. Short walk to Indian Boundary Park, Warren Park, Robert Black golf course, Metra and L / public transportation. Call Larry (312) 927-0257 BHHS West Ridge/West Rogers Park

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 West Morse Ave. have any available units?
2121 West Morse Ave. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 West Morse Ave. have?
Some of 2121 West Morse Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 West Morse Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2121 West Morse Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 West Morse Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2121 West Morse Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2121 West Morse Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2121 West Morse Ave. offers parking.
Does 2121 West Morse Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 West Morse Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 West Morse Ave. have a pool?
No, 2121 West Morse Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2121 West Morse Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2121 West Morse Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 West Morse Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 West Morse Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2121 West Morse Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
630 1/2 W Arlington Place
Chicago, IL 60614
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity