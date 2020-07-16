2121 West Morse Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Huge, bright third floor apartment has 2 bedrooms + office/3rd bedroom in a charming vintage building, on a tree lined street in prime residential West Ridge neighborhood, on Chicago's north side. Very well maintained apartment has newly refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, entire apartment is freshly painted, and new windows in 3rd room. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built-in bookshelves. All rooms generously sized including a large formal dining room which opens to a spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry and brand new refrigerator. Architectural details and character thru out this home including high ceilings, crown molding, custom built-ins, exposed brick fireplace surround. Full sized apartment with abundant closet space. Quiet, top floor with lots of light and great views of the neighborhood. Side yard with views is perfect for summer fun and entertaining. Rent includes heat, water, one garage parking space, free laundry (in building), storage. Street parking is available if you have more than one vehicle. Short walk to Indian Boundary Park, Warren Park, Robert Black golf course, Metra and L / public transportation. Call Larry (312) 927-0257 BHHS West Ridge/West Rogers Park



Terms: One year lease