Beautiful building with unique character currently being rehabbed.. Under new ownership and professional property management. These large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with 1 bathroom feel like home and have fantastic natural lighting with big windows. These units are located in a wonderful part of the South Shore just three blocks away from Lake Michigan and right on the edge of the Jackson Park golf course. The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes to downtown is just a few steps away. Close to the Metra. Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee. water included. Washers and Dryers on the premises. CHA and Veterans (VASH) welcome
(RLNE2011770)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 E 68th St have any available units?
2118 E 68th St has 4 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 E 68th St have?
Some of 2118 E 68th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 E 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 2118 E 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 2118 E 68th St does offer parking.
Does 2118 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 E 68th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 2118 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 2118 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.