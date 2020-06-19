2117 W Concord Pl

Amenities
You can view a video walkthrough of the property here:
https://youtu.be/89HPuugC6OY
Condo quality in historic district 3 flat building.
Steps to all Bucktown / Wicker Park has to offer and 1 block to North/Damen El
Completely remodeled 2013. Contemporary kitchen w island/breakfast bar and granite counters and stainless appliances, dishwasher, in unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, hardwood floors, central air, new furnace, Elfa Closets, a great place to live!
This unit has 3 good size bedrooms and nice closet space. There is a yard. Garage parking space might be available for $ 240
Unit is non-smoking.
FEATURES
Central Air
Dining Room
Dishwasher
Disposal
Eat-in Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Microwave
Modern Bathroom
Modern Kitchen
Pantry
Porch
Stainless Steel Appliances
Storage