2117 W Concord Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

You can view a video walkthrough of the property here:

https://youtu.be/89HPuugC6OY



Condo quality in historic district 3 flat building.

Steps to all Bucktown / Wicker Park has to offer and 1 block to North/Damen El

Completely remodeled 2013. Contemporary kitchen w island/breakfast bar and granite counters and stainless appliances, dishwasher, in unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, hardwood floors, central air, new furnace, Elfa Closets, a great place to live!

This unit has 3 good size bedrooms and nice closet space. There is a yard. Garage parking space might be available for $ 240

Unit is non-smoking.

