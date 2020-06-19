All apartments in Chicago
2117 W Concord Pl
2117 W Concord Pl

2117 West Concord Place · (312) 857-6605
Location

2117 West Concord Place, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
You can view a video walkthrough of the property here:
https://youtu.be/89HPuugC6OY

Condo quality in historic district 3 flat building.
Steps to all Bucktown / Wicker Park has to offer and 1 block to North/Damen El
Completely remodeled 2013. Contemporary kitchen w island/breakfast bar and granite counters and stainless appliances, dishwasher, in unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, hardwood floors, central air, new furnace, Elfa Closets, a great place to live!
This unit has 3 good size bedrooms and nice closet space. There is a yard. Garage parking space might be available for $ 240
Unit is non-smoking.
FEATURES
Central Air
Dining Room
Dishwasher
Disposal
Eat-in Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Microwave
Modern Bathroom
Modern Kitchen
Pantry
Porch
Stainless Steel Appliances
Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 W Concord Pl have any available units?
2117 W Concord Pl has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 W Concord Pl have?
Some of 2117 W Concord Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 W Concord Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2117 W Concord Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 W Concord Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 W Concord Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2117 W Concord Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2117 W Concord Pl does offer parking.
Does 2117 W Concord Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 W Concord Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 W Concord Pl have a pool?
No, 2117 W Concord Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2117 W Concord Pl have accessible units?
No, 2117 W Concord Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 W Concord Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 W Concord Pl has units with dishwashers.
