2115 W Berwyn Ave 2N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment. W/D in Unit. 1/2 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 283196



Location:2107 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago

Rent: $1350 / Month

Available Date: 09/01/20

Beds: 1

Baths: 1

Pet: Pet Friendly



Features: Parking For Rent



Come see this beautiful courtyard apartment 1 bedroom apartments featuring new hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. New appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry is in the unit. Central heat central air. Pets welcome. Parking available. Transportation nearby.



-Spacious Layout

-New Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove

-Central Heat & Air

-In-Unit Laundry

-Hard Wood Floors

-$25/monthly Common Area Maintenance fee



Contact For Showing

Charlmers Oscar

312-219-5511

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2115-w-berwyn-ave-chicago-il-unit-2n/283196

Property Id 283196



(RLNE5967038)