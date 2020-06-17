All apartments in Chicago
2115 W Berwyn Ave 2N
2115 W Berwyn Ave 2N

2115 West Berwyn Avenue · (312) 219-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment. W/D in Unit. 1/2 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 283196

Location:2107 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago
Rent: $1350 / Month
Available Date: 09/01/20
Beds: 1
Baths: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly

Features: Parking For Rent

Come see this beautiful courtyard apartment 1 bedroom apartments featuring new hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. New appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry is in the unit. Central heat central air. Pets welcome. Parking available. Transportation nearby.

-Spacious Layout
-New Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove
-Central Heat & Air
-In-Unit Laundry
-Hard Wood Floors
-$25/monthly Common Area Maintenance fee

Charlmers Oscar
312-219-5511
Peak Realty Chicago
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

