2109 N Sedgwick St 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2109 N Sedgwick St 2

2109 N Sedgwick St · (847) 533-4927
Location

2109 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 bed in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 321625

Live in all the action of Lincoln Park! Walk to the brown line, red line, to the lake! Easy commute to the loop or anywhere in the city! Close to destinations like the Lincoln Park zoo, Park West, Oz Park and Cafe Ba-bBa reeba! The apartment is on the 2nd floor and has hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are evenly sized. There is plenty of natural sunlight. There is laundry in the building and cats are OK!***LISTING CONTAINS ACTUAL PHOTOS OF APARTMENT FOR RENT***

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have any available units?
2109 N Sedgwick St 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have?
Some of 2109 N Sedgwick St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2109 N Sedgwick St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 offer parking?
No, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have a pool?
No, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 N Sedgwick St 2 has units with dishwashers.
