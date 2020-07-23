2109 N Sedgwick St 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 bed in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 321625



Live in all the action of Lincoln Park! Walk to the brown line, red line, to the lake! Easy commute to the loop or anywhere in the city! Close to destinations like the Lincoln Park zoo, Park West, Oz Park and Cafe Ba-bBa reeba! The apartment is on the 2nd floor and has hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are evenly sized. There is plenty of natural sunlight. There is laundry in the building and cats are OK!***LISTING CONTAINS ACTUAL PHOTOS OF APARTMENT FOR RENT***



Contact Brittany with Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2109-n-sedgwick-st-chicago-il-unit-2/321625

Property Id 321625



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5943363)