Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage lobby

GORGEOUS 1 BED 1.1 BATH WITH DEN/OFFICE AND AN ESTIMATED 935 S.FT WITH STUNNING CITY VIEWS. THIS CORNER UNIT HAS INCREDIBLE HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST AREA WITH NATURAL LIGHT! IN UNIT LAUNDRY. WALK TO RESTAURANTS & BARS, GREEKTOWN, UNION STATION, MARIANO'S & WHOLE FOODS. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH UNIT. PARKING VERY CLOSE TO LOBBY INSIDE THE BUILDING. PARKING $200.00 AGENT HAS OWNERSHIP INTEREST.