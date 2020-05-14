All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 210 East Pearson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
210 East Pearson Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

210 East Pearson Street

210 East Pearson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 East Pearson Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming vintage home with tree top views and updated finishes! Gracious foyer leads into sunny south facing living room with built ins and decorative fireplace, marble surround and crown moldings. Separate dining room flows into the custom kitchen appointed with white cabinetry, marble counters & stainless steel appliances plus a butlers pantry! Master suite has an updated remodeled bath and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is also en-suite with remodeled bath with modern finishes and walk-in shower. Maid's quarters is set up as an office with custom built-ins! NOT ideal for 3 roommates as the office does not have a closet, full bath or room for a regular bed. Hardwood floors, new Space Pac A/C & humidifier, additional large storage space! A very boutique building with just 2 units per floor. Central location is unbeatable, across from the MCA, Farmers Market, Lakeshore Park and Seneca Park as well as 2 blocks from the Lakefront, Michigan Avenue shopping, dining and entertainment. Not to be missed! Rental parking available next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East Pearson Street have any available units?
210 East Pearson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East Pearson Street have?
Some of 210 East Pearson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East Pearson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East Pearson Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East Pearson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 210 East Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 East Pearson Street does offer parking.
Does 210 East Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East Pearson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 210 East Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 East Pearson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College