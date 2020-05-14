210 East Pearson Street

Amenities

Charming vintage home with tree top views and updated finishes! Gracious foyer leads into sunny south facing living room with built ins and decorative fireplace, marble surround and crown moldings. Separate dining room flows into the custom kitchen appointed with white cabinetry, marble counters & stainless steel appliances plus a butlers pantry! Master suite has an updated remodeled bath and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is also en-suite with remodeled bath with modern finishes and walk-in shower. Maid's quarters is set up as an office with custom built-ins! NOT ideal for 3 roommates as the office does not have a closet, full bath or room for a regular bed. Hardwood floors, new Space Pac A/C & humidifier, additional large storage space! A very boutique building with just 2 units per floor. Central location is unbeatable, across from the MCA, Farmers Market, Lakeshore Park and Seneca Park as well as 2 blocks from the Lakefront, Michigan Avenue shopping, dining and entertainment. Not to be missed! Rental parking available next door.