21 W Goethe St 3A

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

BRAND NEW REHAB 2BED/1BA - HIGH END FINISHES - Property Id: 214269



Stunning, newly renovated NW corner 2bed/1ba in the center of the Gold Coast. Spacious living & dining room combo with beautiful gray laminate floors. 100% brand new kitchen and bath! Kitchen features high end Bosch appliances, marble floors and backsplash, and quartz countertops. Kitchen & bath features stylish & custom finishes throughout. All details (knobs, pulls, hardware, and bathroom vanity) are from Restoration Hardware. Bedrooms are large w/ custom closets and new carpet. Great use of storage space throughout, as well as an additional storage unit across the hall. All the windows have recently been replaced. Full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, laundry room (on the same floor), renovated pool w/ huge sundeck & grill area. Heated parking available to rent in the building. Rent includes heating, a/c, internet and cable. Lessee just pays electric. Extremely desirable location. Enjoy big name Rush/State/Dearborn restaurants as well as Mario's Italian Restaurant in the build

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214269

Property Id 214269



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5775511)