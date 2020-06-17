All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

21 W Goethe St 3A

21 West Goethe Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 West Goethe Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
BRAND NEW REHAB 2BED/1BA - HIGH END FINISHES - Property Id: 214269

Stunning, newly renovated NW corner 2bed/1ba in the center of the Gold Coast. Spacious living & dining room combo with beautiful gray laminate floors. 100% brand new kitchen and bath! Kitchen features high end Bosch appliances, marble floors and backsplash, and quartz countertops. Kitchen & bath features stylish & custom finishes throughout. All details (knobs, pulls, hardware, and bathroom vanity) are from Restoration Hardware. Bedrooms are large w/ custom closets and new carpet. Great use of storage space throughout, as well as an additional storage unit across the hall. All the windows have recently been replaced. Full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, laundry room (on the same floor), renovated pool w/ huge sundeck & grill area. Heated parking available to rent in the building. Rent includes heating, a/c, internet and cable. Lessee just pays electric. Extremely desirable location. Enjoy big name Rush/State/Dearborn restaurants as well as Mario's Italian Restaurant in the build
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214269
Property Id 214269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W Goethe St 3A have any available units?
21 W Goethe St 3A has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 W Goethe St 3A have?
Some of 21 W Goethe St 3A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 W Goethe St 3A currently offering any rent specials?
21 W Goethe St 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W Goethe St 3A pet-friendly?
No, 21 W Goethe St 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 21 W Goethe St 3A offer parking?
Yes, 21 W Goethe St 3A does offer parking.
Does 21 W Goethe St 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W Goethe St 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W Goethe St 3A have a pool?
Yes, 21 W Goethe St 3A has a pool.
Does 21 W Goethe St 3A have accessible units?
No, 21 W Goethe St 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W Goethe St 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 W Goethe St 3A has units with dishwashers.
