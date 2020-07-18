All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 21 W 114th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
21 W 114th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

21 W 114th St

21 West 114th Street · (708) 682-4675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd floor · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area. Amenities included are: new deck, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Close to major highways and public transportation. CHA welcome

Refundable Credit and background check $55
Security deposit $1150

Hurry, this beautiful apartment won't last!

Call for more information
312-618-4818

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W 114th St have any available units?
21 W 114th St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 W 114th St have?
Some of 21 W 114th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 W 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
21 W 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W 114th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 W 114th St is pet friendly.
Does 21 W 114th St offer parking?
No, 21 W 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 21 W 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W 114th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W 114th St have a pool?
No, 21 W 114th St does not have a pool.
Does 21 W 114th St have accessible units?
No, 21 W 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W 114th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 W 114th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 21 W 114th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity