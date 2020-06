208 W WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

SPACIOUS CORNER 2BR/2B SPLIT LAYOUT CONDO W/ WALL TO WALL HUGE 7 FT WINDOWS THAT PROVIDE SPECTACULAR DAY & NIGHT CITYSCAPE VIEWS. THE GENEROUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN CREATES THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING, WORK OR RELAXATION. GO OUT ON THE BALCONY AND GAZE AT THE BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS. KITCHEN W/ GRANITE TOPS & EX-LG ISLAND FOR GRAND/CASUAL DINING OR WORK. EXPANSIVE LIVING SPACE FEATURES GAS FIREPLACE FOR COZY NIGHTS & 11 FT SOARING CEILINGS THAT SPARKLE W/ MASSIVE CHANDELIER & PENDANT LIGHTS. MASTER ENSUITE/2ND BR W/ CUSTOM SLIDING ENTRANCE. BATHS BEAUTIFUL; HW FLOORS; ABUNDANCE OF GREAT CLOSET SPACE & W/D IN UNIT. CITY CENTRE IS A FULL AMENITY BUILDING. WALK EVERYWHERE: RIVERWALK, MILLENNIUM PARK, FINANCIAL DISTRICT, CITY HALL, SHOPPING, DINING & WEST LOOP. CLOSE TO ALL TRANSPORTATION. THIS IS URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST!