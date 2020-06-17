All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:13 AM

2074 North Leavitt Street

2074 North Leavitt Street · (512) 417-1708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2074 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun-filled spacious 2 bedrooms plus office/den on a corner lot in the heart of the Bucktown neighborhood on a beautiful street with mixed architecture. Open layout with hardwood floors throughout, large dining with built-in hutch and living room with coin laundry and storage cage in the lower level. Easy street parking all around. Numerous walkable amenities from cafes, restaurants, bars, boutiques, a grocery store, and the Blue Line. Pets welcome with-breed & quantity restrictions. Available April 1st! Tenant occupied, 24-48 hr notice is required for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
2074 North Leavitt Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2074 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2074 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2074 North Leavitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 North Leavitt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 North Leavitt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
