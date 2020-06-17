2074 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sun-filled spacious 2 bedrooms plus office/den on a corner lot in the heart of the Bucktown neighborhood on a beautiful street with mixed architecture. Open layout with hardwood floors throughout, large dining with built-in hutch and living room with coin laundry and storage cage in the lower level. Easy street parking all around. Numerous walkable amenities from cafes, restaurants, bars, boutiques, a grocery store, and the Blue Line. Pets welcome with-breed & quantity restrictions. Available April 1st! Tenant occupied, 24-48 hr notice is required for showings.