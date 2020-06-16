2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS

Amenities
Loft Style Apartment in Ukrainian Village - Great Deal!
Beautiful Loft apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Property Id 230849
No Dogs Allowed
