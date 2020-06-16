All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS

2049 N Hoyne Ave · (847) 704-0106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2049 N Hoyne Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1RS · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Don't Miss Out! - Property Id: 230849

Loft Style Apartment in Ukrainian Village - Great Deal!
Beautiful Loft apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230849
Property Id 230849

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5771157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have any available units?
2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have?
Some of 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS currently offering any rent specials?
2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS is pet friendly.
Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS offer parking?
No, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS does not offer parking.
Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have a pool?
No, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS does not have a pool.
Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have accessible units?
No, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS has units with dishwashers.
