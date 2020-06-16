2049 N Hoyne Ave 1RS

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Don't Miss Out! - Property Id: 230849



Loft Style Apartment in Ukrainian Village - Great Deal!

Beautiful Loft apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230849

Property Id 230849



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5771157)