2041 West Rice Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

VACANT, SAFE AND EASY TO SHOW. Welcome home to your oasis steps from everything you want in Ukrainian Village. This spacious two bedroom apartment was recently updated. Enormous living space for multiple options for combined dining and living room configurations. Hardwood floors throughout. Cherry cabinets and stainless-steel cabinets in the kitchen perfect for any at home chef. Breakfast nook in kitchen for additional dining seating. Bedrooms are both large and can fit queen size beds. Bathroom has updated vanity and tile floors. Enjoy the last days of summer on your private balcony. Free laundry with additional storage one level down. Great shared backyard space. $80 for garage space. Walk to restaurants, Mariano's, and public transit. Move in fee of $400. Minimum score of 650. use link to apply. dog must be registered and rated - $20.