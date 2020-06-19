All apartments in Chicago
2041 West Rice Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2041 West Rice Street

2041 West Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

2041 West Rice Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VACANT, SAFE AND EASY TO SHOW. Welcome home to your oasis steps from everything you want in Ukrainian Village. This spacious two bedroom apartment was recently updated. Enormous living space for multiple options for combined dining and living room configurations. Hardwood floors throughout. Cherry cabinets and stainless-steel cabinets in the kitchen perfect for any at home chef. Breakfast nook in kitchen for additional dining seating. Bedrooms are both large and can fit queen size beds. Bathroom has updated vanity and tile floors. Enjoy the last days of summer on your private balcony. Free laundry with additional storage one level down. Great shared backyard space. $80 for garage space. Walk to restaurants, Mariano's, and public transit. Move in fee of $400. Minimum score of 650. use link to apply. dog must be registered and rated - $20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 West Rice Street have any available units?
2041 West Rice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 West Rice Street have?
Some of 2041 West Rice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 West Rice Street currently offering any rent specials?
2041 West Rice Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 West Rice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 West Rice Street is pet friendly.
Does 2041 West Rice Street offer parking?
Yes, 2041 West Rice Street does offer parking.
Does 2041 West Rice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 West Rice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 West Rice Street have a pool?
No, 2041 West Rice Street does not have a pool.
Does 2041 West Rice Street have accessible units?
No, 2041 West Rice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 West Rice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 West Rice Street has units with dishwashers.
