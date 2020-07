Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Bucktown location near Damen and Armitage intersection. This vintage two bedroom apartment has much of its original charm intact including natural woodwork and a built-in hutch. Modern amenities include central AC and gas forced heating and a dishwasher. Very quiet building with an enclosed porch, private laundry and the option of one garage parking space for an additional $100 per month.