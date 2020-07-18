2028 W Coulter Street - 2F

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry internet access

Large studio unit with high end finishes. Kitchen was repurposed from a million dollar condo. Great location with the CTA Damen Pink Line station just a 5 minute walk away, a Divvy station at the end of the block, and Heart of Italy just 2 blocks away! In building laundry and a nice backyard!



Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner



DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!



Unit Amenities:

- Renovated

- New electric and plumbing

- Newer furnace

- Newer windows

- Plenty of closet space

- Renovated kitchen and bathroom

- Huge backyard

- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee

- Tenant pays heat and utilities



Leasing requirements:

- First month's rent

- Move-in fee

- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant

- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations

- Good credit history with recent timely payments



Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:

Nathan Harvey

(773) 575-5306



As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome