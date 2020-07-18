2028 W Coulter Street - 2F

Amenities
Large studio unit with high end finishes. Kitchen was repurposed from a million dollar condo. Great location with the CTA Damen Pink Line station just a 5 minute walk away, a Divvy station at the end of the block, and Heart of Italy just 2 blocks away! In building laundry and a nice backyard!
Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner
DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!
Unit Amenities:
- Renovated
- New electric and plumbing
- Newer furnace
- Newer windows
- Plenty of closet space
- Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Huge backyard
- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee
- Tenant pays heat and utilities
Leasing requirements:
- First month's rent
- Move-in fee
- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant
- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations
- Good credit history with recent timely payments
Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:
Nathan Harvey
(773) 575-5306
As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome