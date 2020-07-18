All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2028 W Coulter Street - 2F
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:01 AM

2028 W Coulter Street - 2F

2028 West Coulter Street · (773) 575-5306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2028 West Coulter Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Large studio unit with high end finishes. Kitchen was repurposed from a million dollar condo. Great location with the CTA Damen Pink Line station just a 5 minute walk away, a Divvy station at the end of the block, and Heart of Italy just 2 blocks away! In building laundry and a nice backyard!

Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner

DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!

Unit Amenities:
- Renovated
- New electric and plumbing
- Newer furnace
- Newer windows
- Plenty of closet space
- Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Huge backyard
- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee
- Tenant pays heat and utilities

Leasing requirements:
- First month's rent
- Move-in fee
- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant
- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations
- Good credit history with recent timely payments

Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:
Nathan Harvey
(773) 575-5306

As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have any available units?
2028 W Coulter Street - 2F has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have?
Some of 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2028 W Coulter Street - 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F is pet friendly.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F offer parking?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have a pool?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have accessible units?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2028 W Coulter Street - 2F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity