2013 West Division Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

2013 West Division Street

2013 West Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

2013 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly Upgraded Modern Wicker Park Loft 4 Bedroom+ bonus room /2 Bathroom apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK in the heart of Wicker Park at Division & Damen. Large open floor-plan with high ceilings, skylights and dark espresso hardwood floors. Newly renovated white modern bathrooms with subway tile & rainshowers. Updated eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, Miele oven hood, granite counters, a large island. Four huge bedrooms with tons of closet space including a master suite. In unit washer/dryer, central air, and amazing private 300 SF deck. Proper Foyer/Bonus room that can be used as an office. Intimate, secure, building with views of all the action on Division Street. Steps to the Division Blue Line Train El Stop. Pets Ok. Easy street parking. **Move in date August 1st**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 West Division Street have any available units?
2013 West Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 West Division Street have?
Some of 2013 West Division Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 West Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
2013 West Division Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 West Division Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 West Division Street is pet friendly.
Does 2013 West Division Street offer parking?
No, 2013 West Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 2013 West Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 West Division Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 West Division Street have a pool?
No, 2013 West Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 2013 West Division Street have accessible units?
No, 2013 West Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 West Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 West Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
