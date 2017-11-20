2013 West Division Street

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Modern Wicker Park Loft 4 Bedroom+ bonus room /2 Bathroom apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK in the heart of Wicker Park at Division & Damen. Large open floor-plan with high ceilings, skylights and dark espresso hardwood floors. Newly renovated white modern bathrooms with subway tile & rainshowers. Updated eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, Miele oven hood, granite counters, a large island. Four huge bedrooms with tons of closet space including a master suite. In unit washer/dryer, central air, and amazing private 300 SF deck. Proper Foyer/Bonus room that can be used as an office. Intimate, secure, building with views of all the action on Division Street. Steps to the Division Blue Line Train El Stop. Pets Ok. Easy street parking. **Move in date August 1st**