2012 N Larrabee St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2012 N Larrabee St

2012 North Larrabee Street · (708) 299-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2012 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Stunning Lincoln Park Duplex - Parking - Property Id: 313484

Amazing Lincoln Park location! This 2 bedroom + den 1.5 bathroom duplex-up is everything you want in your new home!! The unit comes with a private entrance, hardwood floors and carpet, central heat and air, laundry in unit, a private terrace, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, modern bathrooms and cats and small dogs are ok!! Basic cable and internet are included!! One outdoor parking spot is INCLUDED!! Everything you need is in walking distance including many shops and dining options!! The Armitage Brown Line is a quick 10 min walk and Lincoln Park's park is also a 10 min walk away!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2012-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il/313484
Property Id 313484

(RLNE5940205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 N Larrabee St have any available units?
2012 N Larrabee St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 N Larrabee St have?
Some of 2012 N Larrabee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 N Larrabee St currently offering any rent specials?
2012 N Larrabee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 N Larrabee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St is pet friendly.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St offer parking?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St offers parking.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St have a pool?
No, 2012 N Larrabee St does not have a pool.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St have accessible units?
No, 2012 N Larrabee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St has units with dishwashers.
