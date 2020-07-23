Amenities

Stunning Lincoln Park Duplex - Parking - Property Id: 313484



Amazing Lincoln Park location! This 2 bedroom + den 1.5 bathroom duplex-up is everything you want in your new home!! The unit comes with a private entrance, hardwood floors and carpet, central heat and air, laundry in unit, a private terrace, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, modern bathrooms and cats and small dogs are ok!! Basic cable and internet are included!! One outdoor parking spot is INCLUDED!! Everything you need is in walking distance including many shops and dining options!! The Armitage Brown Line is a quick 10 min walk and Lincoln Park's park is also a 10 min walk away!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2012-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il/313484

