2010 West Pierce

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance accessible

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.Great location, fun neighborhood and spacious 2-bedroom apartments. Enter on a beautiful tree-lined street and walk around the corner to cool restaurants, eclectic shopping and lots of nightlife. And you're just steps away from the Damen stop on the Blue Line.