Chicago, IL
2010 West Pierce
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

2010 West Pierce

2010 W Pierce Ave · (312) 598-2312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2010 W Pierce Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0301 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2010 West Pierce.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
accessible
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.Great location, fun neighborhood and spacious 2-bedroom apartments. Enter on a beautiful tree-lined street and walk around the corner to cool restaurants, eclectic shopping and lots of nightlife. And you're just steps away from the Damen stop on the Blue Line.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $10/month; limited storage; first-come, first-serve basis

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 West Pierce have any available units?
2010 West Pierce has a unit available for $3,067 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 West Pierce have?
Some of 2010 West Pierce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 West Pierce currently offering any rent specials?
2010 West Pierce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 West Pierce pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 West Pierce is pet friendly.
Does 2010 West Pierce offer parking?
Yes, 2010 West Pierce offers parking.
Does 2010 West Pierce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 West Pierce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 West Pierce have a pool?
No, 2010 West Pierce does not have a pool.
Does 2010 West Pierce have accessible units?
Yes, 2010 West Pierce has accessible units.
Does 2010 West Pierce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 West Pierce has units with dishwashers.
