All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2009 W Jarvis Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2009 W Jarvis Ave 2

2009 W Jarvis Ave · (262) 843-5832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated Rogers Park 2 bed in unit laundry - Property Id: 298635

A very conveniently located building right where Evanston and Chicago meet. You have access to the best of both worlds. Walking distance to Howard Red line, Jewel, Marshalls, Buffalo Joes and other great shopping/restaurants. The building offers brand new renovated apartments with A/C units. Each unit has walk-in closets, dining room and 1.5 bathrooms. There is Laundry on the first floor and parking in the back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2009-w-jarvis-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/298635
Property Id 298635

(RLNE5958668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have any available units?
2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have?
Some of 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2009 W Jarvis Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
6933 S Indiana
6933 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave.
Chicago, IL 60615
410 E 107th St
410 East 107th Street
Chicago, IL 60628

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity