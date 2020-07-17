All apartments in Chicago
2007 West Churchill Street

2007 West Churchill Street · (508) 785-5730
Location

2007 West Churchill Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bucktown right off N Damen and a 5 minute walk to the Damen Blue Line Stop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and patio.Cable and internet is included, but Gas and Electric is not. This total comes out to around 60 a month total in the summer and more in winter. It is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent and 2,750 if usage of the attached indoor garage is needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 West Churchill Street have any available units?
2007 West Churchill Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 West Churchill Street have?
Some of 2007 West Churchill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 West Churchill Street currently offering any rent specials?
2007 West Churchill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 West Churchill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 West Churchill Street is pet friendly.
Does 2007 West Churchill Street offer parking?
Yes, 2007 West Churchill Street offers parking.
Does 2007 West Churchill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 West Churchill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 West Churchill Street have a pool?
No, 2007 West Churchill Street does not have a pool.
Does 2007 West Churchill Street have accessible units?
No, 2007 West Churchill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 West Churchill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 West Churchill Street has units with dishwashers.
