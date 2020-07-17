2007 West Churchill Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bucktown right off N Damen and a 5 minute walk to the Damen Blue Line Stop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and patio.Cable and internet is included, but Gas and Electric is not. This total comes out to around 60 a month total in the summer and more in winter. It is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent and 2,750 if usage of the attached indoor garage is needed.