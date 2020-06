Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A very conveniently located building right where Evanston and Chicago meet. You have access to the best of both worlds. Walking distance to Howard Red line, Jewel, Marshalls, Buffalo Joes and other great shopping/restaurants. The building offers brand new renovated apartments with A/C units. Each unit has walk-in closets, dining room and 1.5 bathrooms. There is Laundry on the first floor and parking in the back.