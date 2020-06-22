1948 N. Spaulding #2B

Amenities

Heat included! Rehabbed 1 br, 1 bath unit in Logan Square with nice, refinished hardwood floors throughout and extra-large bedroom. Available July. Unit features: newer kitchen with dishwasher including stainless appliances and quartz counters; renovated bath with subway tile backsplash and other beautiful finishes; small rear porch in back of unit. Building features include secured, paid laundry in building and triple-locked door entry from building to unit. A fantastic location, only 1.5 blocks to the 606 walking and biking trail! A short walk to great dining/entertainment options. Tony's Finer Foods and Armitage Grocery nearby. 8 blocks to CTA Blue Line California stop and only half a block to the Armitage CTA bus. Cat OK with extra fee. NO DOGS.