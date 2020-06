Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 1 Bed Apartment in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 259159



This 1 Bed / 1 Bath is located on the ground level of a 2 Flat building in the absolute HEART of Lincoln Park / Old Town. This unit features a newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a remodeled bathroom and LAUNDRY IN UNIT!Address: 1948 LincolnPrice: $1,525Available: June 15thFeatures:Updated Kitchen and BathStainless Steel AppliancesGranite CountertopsW/D IN UNIT!Large Living SpaceCommon Outdoor SpaceGreat LocationPets AllowedAmple Storage SpaceNO SECURITY DEPOSIT



Price:1525

Location:1948 N Lincoln

Available:6/15

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259159

Property Id 259159



(RLNE5708242)