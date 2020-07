Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2 BED & 1 BATH / Cats welcome. New Kitchen & Bath - Property Id: 271817



Check out this two bedroom, one bathroom apartment available for May 1 in Roscoe Village. Unit features include new kitchen with granite, stainless steel and dishwasher, as well as newly renovated bathroom. Laundry in-unit and Cats welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271817

Property Id 271817



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5898053)