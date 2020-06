Amenities

Spacious Remodeled Two Bedroom w/ Den in Wicker Park! Must see bright and spacious two bedroom w/ den apartment with beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry and dishwasher. This apartment features hardwood floors, central air, and a small patio Laundry available on-site.Sorry, no dogs. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Ten-minute walk to Division CTA Blue Line station.