Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:03 PM

1919 W ARMITAGE

1919 West Armitage Avenue · (312) 804-1237
Location

1919 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
For a quick response please email >>>ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com*Lease start 6/1/2019. This is a modern Renovation of vintage Bucktown building, unique finishes include 10ft Ceilings w/18ft Lr/Kit w/Nickel Fan. Modern Imported Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Designer Tile Bath w/Imported Cabinets, Grohe/Kohler, Rain shower, In Unit Washer and Dryer, Oak Floors, Custom Lights, Wired 4 Surround, Intercom, storage, this unit is close to everything, Metra, Blue Line, shopping, dining, dog park and the 606 Trail!Pets are on a case by case basis.No security deposit. Water, scavenger services and snow removal included in the rent. *Street parking.Contact Exclusive Listing agent Cesar Torres >>> ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com PH 312-804-1237 ELAN326754

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 W ARMITAGE have any available units?
1919 W ARMITAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 W ARMITAGE have?
Some of 1919 W ARMITAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 W ARMITAGE currently offering any rent specials?
1919 W ARMITAGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 W ARMITAGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 W ARMITAGE is pet friendly.
Does 1919 W ARMITAGE offer parking?
No, 1919 W ARMITAGE does not offer parking.
Does 1919 W ARMITAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 W ARMITAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 W ARMITAGE have a pool?
No, 1919 W ARMITAGE does not have a pool.
Does 1919 W ARMITAGE have accessible units?
No, 1919 W ARMITAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 W ARMITAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 W ARMITAGE has units with dishwashers.
