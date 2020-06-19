1919 W ARMITAGE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

For a quick response please email >>>ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com*Lease start 6/1/2019. This is a modern Renovation of vintage Bucktown building, unique finishes include 10ft Ceilings w/18ft Lr/Kit w/Nickel Fan. Modern Imported Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Designer Tile Bath w/Imported Cabinets, Grohe/Kohler, Rain shower, In Unit Washer and Dryer, Oak Floors, Custom Lights, Wired 4 Surround, Intercom, storage, this unit is close to everything, Metra, Blue Line, shopping, dining, dog park and the 606 Trail!Pets are on a case by case basis.No security deposit. Water, scavenger services and snow removal included in the rent. *Street parking.Contact Exclusive Listing agent Cesar Torres >>> ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com PH 312-804-1237 ELAN326754