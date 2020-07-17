1919 W ARMITAGE 3F

Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath Condo w/In Unit Laundry, near Metra - Property Id: 272622
For a quick response please email >>>ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com *Lease start 6/1/2019. This is a modern Renovation of vintage Bucktown building, unique finishes include 10ft Ceilings w/18ft Lr/Kit w/Nickel Fan. Modern Imported Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Designer Tile Bath w/Imported Cabinets, Grohe/Kohler, Rain shower, In Unit Washer and Dryer, Oak Floors, Custom Lights, Wired 4 Surround, Intercom, storage, this unit is close to everything, Metra, Blue Line, shopping, dining, dog park and the 606 Trail! $500.00 Move-in fee.
Pets are on a case by case basis.
No security deposit. Water, scavenger services and snow removal included in the rent. *Street parking. Contact Exclusive Listing agent Cesar Torres >>> ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com PH 312-804-1237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1919-w-armitage-chicago-il-unit-3f/272622
