Chicago, IL
1919 W ARMITAGE 3F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1919 W ARMITAGE 3F

1919 West Armitage Avenue · (312) 804-1237
Location

1919 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
1 Bed/1 Bath Condo w/In Unit Laundry, near Metra - Property Id: 272622

For a quick response please email >>>ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com *Lease start 6/1/2019. This is a modern Renovation of vintage Bucktown building, unique finishes include 10ft Ceilings w/18ft Lr/Kit w/Nickel Fan. Modern Imported Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Designer Tile Bath w/Imported Cabinets, Grohe/Kohler, Rain shower, In Unit Washer and Dryer, Oak Floors, Custom Lights, Wired 4 Surround, Intercom, storage, this unit is close to everything, Metra, Blue Line, shopping, dining, dog park and the 606 Trail! $500.00 Move-in fee.
Pets are on a case by case basis.
No security deposit. Water, scavenger services and snow removal included in the rent. *Street parking. Contact Exclusive Listing agent Cesar Torres >>> ctorres @ elanrealtygroup . com PH 312-804-1237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1919-w-armitage-chicago-il-unit-3f/272622
Property Id 272622

(RLNE5964802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

