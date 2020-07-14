1916 Winona Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Our 1916-34 W. Winona / 5103-15 N. Winchester building is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods.



These 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments range in size from 720 to 1065 sqft., with both vintage and modern options.



Units offer:



FREE Heat



Ceiling Fans



Dishwashers



Efficient Appliances



Gas Ranges



Hardwood Floors



Nearby streets host plentiful nightlife, shops, restaurants, and parks. Both the Foster (#92) and Damen (#50) buses have stops a short walk away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.



Located at the intersection of Winchester & Winona.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.