Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1916 Winona Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
1916 W Winona St · (773) 840-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1916 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5105-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1920-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 5107-3 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1934-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1924-3 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1916 Winona Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Our 1916-34 W. Winona / 5103-15 N. Winchester building is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods.

These 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments range in size from 720 to 1065 sqft., with both vintage and modern options.

Units offer:

FREE Heat

Ceiling Fans

Dishwashers

Efficient Appliances

Gas Ranges

Hardwood Floors

Nearby streets host plentiful nightlife, shops, restaurants, and parks. Both the Foster (#92) and Damen (#50) buses have stops a short walk away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located at the intersection of Winchester & Winona.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Winona Apt. have any available units?
1916 Winona Apt. has 7 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Winona Apt. have?
Some of 1916 Winona Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Winona Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Winona Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Winona Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Winona Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Winona Apt. offer parking?
No, 1916 Winona Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Winona Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Winona Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Winona Apt. have a pool?
No, 1916 Winona Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Winona Apt. have accessible units?
No, 1916 Winona Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Winona Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Winona Apt. has units with dishwashers.
