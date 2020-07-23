Amenities

NORTH CENTER MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM! STEPS TO CTA - Property Id: 302578



Location: 1913 W Larchmont ave, North Center, 60613

Rent: $1345

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Steps to Irving Park Brown Line

- Large living room with lots of natural sunlight

- Queen/king size bedroom

- Ample closet space

- Top floor unit

- Modern bathroom

- Separate kitchen with dishwasher

- Hardwood flooring



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302578

No Dogs Allowed



