1913 W Larchmont Ave

1913 West Larchmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1913 West Larchmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
NORTH CENTER MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM! STEPS TO CTA - Property Id: 302578

Location: 1913 W Larchmont ave, North Center, 60613
Rent: $1345
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Steps to Irving Park Brown Line
- Large living room with lots of natural sunlight
- Queen/king size bedroom
- Ample closet space
- Top floor unit
- Modern bathroom
- Separate kitchen with dishwasher
- Hardwood flooring

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302578
Property Id 302578

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have any available units?
1913 W Larchmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have?
Some of 1913 W Larchmont Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 W Larchmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1913 W Larchmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 W Larchmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 W Larchmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1913 W Larchmont Ave offers parking.
Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 W Larchmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have a pool?
No, 1913 W Larchmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1913 W Larchmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 W Larchmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 W Larchmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
