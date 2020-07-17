1910 S. Halsted St.-2

Amenities

Available now - incredible 1700 SF loft in the vibrant Pilsen neighborhood. Unit features soaring vaulted ceilings with skylights and exposed wood support beams, large kitchen, laundry in-unit, a private rear deck space, and hardwood floors throughout. Convenient location for expressway, CTA. Halsted street and 18th st amenities nearby - UIC University Village, South Loop and Chinatown are also a short walk away. Cats OK with pet fee, sorry no dogs or fish tanks. Central heat and air, off street parking is available for an additional fee.