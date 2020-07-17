All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1910 S. Halsted St.-2

1910 South Halsted Street · (773) 469-1025
Location

1910 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available now - incredible 1700 SF loft in the vibrant Pilsen neighborhood. Unit features soaring vaulted ceilings with skylights and exposed wood support beams, large kitchen, laundry in-unit, a private rear deck space, and hardwood floors throughout. Convenient location for expressway, CTA. Halsted street and 18th st amenities nearby - UIC University Village, South Loop and Chinatown are also a short walk away. Cats OK with pet fee, sorry no dogs or fish tanks. Central heat and air, off street parking is available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have any available units?
1910 S. Halsted St.-2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have?
Some of 1910 S. Halsted St.-2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 S. Halsted St.-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 offers parking.
Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have a pool?
No, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have accessible units?
No, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 S. Halsted St.-2 has units with dishwashers.
