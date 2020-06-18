1909 W WILSON AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage

Ravenswood - One Bedroom features hardwood flooring throughout and large bedroom. Kitchen updated with dishwasher. Actual apartment has Formica counter tops and white appliances.Community Features:



On-Site LaundryBicycle StorageFitness CenterAir Conditioners Available in Summer for a FeeNo security deposit just a $250 processing fee.

**A Monthly Heat and Hot Water Charge of $67 Applies.Pet Policy



Cats $150 one time fee Plus $15 a month Pet RentDog $300 one time fee Plus $57 a month Pet Rent**15lb. Dog Max Weight

**Photos of Model Apartments provided by building.

**Prices and Availability subject to change without notice.The Damen brown line stop is approximately two blocks away and the Ravenswood Metra stop is approximately three blocks away. Jewel-Osco is approximately a half mile away, but there are several smaller grocery stores close by. Definitely, come check out this neighborhood, as it has so much more to offer!Call today to schedule a showing. **Pictures are of similar unit in building. Finishes may differ from those shown.**Prices are subject to change. Units based on Availability. Availability changes daily. Please check with your iMove Chicago Agent for Availability, Price and Move in Date. KWGC151340