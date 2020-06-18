All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:15 PM

1909 W WILSON AVE.

1909 W Wilson Ave · (773) 856-6200
Location

1909 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Ravenswood - One Bedroom features hardwood flooring throughout and large bedroom. Kitchen updated with dishwasher. Actual apartment has Formica counter tops and white appliances.Community Features:

On-Site LaundryBicycle StorageFitness CenterAir Conditioners Available in Summer for a FeeNo security deposit just a $250 processing fee.
**A Monthly Heat and Hot Water Charge of $67 Applies.Pet Policy

Cats $150 one time fee Plus $15 a month Pet RentDog $300 one time fee Plus $57 a month Pet Rent**15lb. Dog Max Weight
**Photos of Model Apartments provided by building.
**Prices and Availability subject to change without notice.The Damen brown line stop is approximately two blocks away and the Ravenswood Metra stop is approximately three blocks away. Jewel-Osco is approximately a half mile away, but there are several smaller grocery stores close by. Definitely, come check out this neighborhood, as it has so much more to offer!Call today to schedule a showing. **Pictures are of similar unit in building. Finishes may differ from those shown.**Prices are subject to change. Units based on Availability. Availability changes daily. Please check with your iMove Chicago Agent for Availability, Price and Move in Date. KWGC151340

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have any available units?
1909 W WILSON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have?
Some of 1909 W WILSON AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W WILSON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W WILSON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W WILSON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1909 W WILSON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. offer parking?
No, 1909 W WILSON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W WILSON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have a pool?
No, 1909 W WILSON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1909 W WILSON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W WILSON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 W WILSON AVE. has units with dishwashers.
