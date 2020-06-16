All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1905 W Wilson Ave 1A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1905 W Wilson Ave 1A

1905 W Wilson Ave · (262) 864-3505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1905 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Renovated 2 bed in Ravenswood w/ dishwasher - Property Id: 282333

Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. The property boasts large two-bedrooms and convertible one-bedroom apartments. It is located close to the Brown Line's Montrose El Stop, the Ravenswood Metra, and all the charm of Lincoln Square. Come and experience Ravenswood at Wilson Court, where ample street parking, great restaurants and shops are all close-by. pictures are of similar unit in same building
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282333
Property Id 282333

(RLNE5861232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have any available units?
1905 W Wilson Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have?
Some of 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
1905 W Wilson Ave 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A is pet friendly.
Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1905 W Wilson Ave 1A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity