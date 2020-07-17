All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1903 W Argyle St Apt 2

1903 West Argyle Street · (847) 980-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
dogs allowed
*** Move in special - $500 credit for August 1st move in. ***
Large units. Original vintage wood trim & built ins plus hardwood floors throughout. Very well managed and maintained property with heat, water and trash all included. Bike room and laundry in building plus extra storage available. Walk to NEW Ravenswood Mariano's Market, transportation (L & buses), Lincoln Square, Winnemac Park, LA Fitness, restaurants, retail and much more. Credit check required. No dogs. Call Stan for details and showings. 847-980-0559

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have any available units?
1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have?
Some of 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 W Argyle St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
