All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1902 West North Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1902 West North Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1902 West North Avenue

1902 West North Avenue · (312) 663-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1902 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible 1400 sq ft, spacious & sunny 4 bedroom, 2 bath Bucktown rental. Unit renovated in 2018, ready for move-in August 1st. 2018 rehab included all new granite countertops in kitchen, new undermount sink & faucet. All new SS appliances. Bathrooms renovated as well with new vanities, granite counters and lighting. Unit has oak hardwood flooring thru-out, in main living/dining room + in all four bedrooms. Building and unit are in excellent condition. Top floor with skylights. 15 year old building. Large and open living/dining room combo with open kitchen and breakfast bar. Central air, dishwasher, microwave, in unit laundry. Large rear deck. Zoned street parking also available. In the heart of Bucktown, close to restaurants, entertainment, night-life, transportation. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 West North Avenue have any available units?
1902 West North Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 West North Avenue have?
Some of 1902 West North Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1902 West North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1902 West North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1902 West North Avenue offer parking?
No, 1902 West North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1902 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 West North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 West North Avenue have a pool?
No, 1902 West North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1902 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1902 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 West North Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1902 West North Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St
Chicago, IL 60620
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity