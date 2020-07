Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Lincoln Park condo in this well maintained ELEVATOR building with a living room that boasts tons of natural light. Spacious wide open concept floorpan and with large kitchen island, SS appliances, granite countertops and plenty of kitchen cabinets. Concrete between units for a very quiet atmosphere. Gas fireplace in living room with plenty of space for your sectional and dining table too! In unit washer dryer, balcony great for grilling. Nice skyline view from expansive master bedroom with two closets and en suite bath complete with tub/separate shower and dual undercount sinks. No pets. Attached Heated Garage Parking available for $200.