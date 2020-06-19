1845 South state Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK THRU VIRTUAL TOUR FIRST! Ask Listing Agent For Details or use Virtual Tour Link: ***AVAILABLE NOW*** Incredible Hot South Loop Spacious & Luxurious extra large 1,475 square feet 2 bedroom/2bath condo that will surely impress. Unit features gourmet kitchen with like new stainless Bosch appliance package, quartz counters, farm sink, pendent lighting, imported marble backsplash, high-top bar, & custom built-in desk & large pantry. Wide planked hardwood flooring throughout, 9.5 foot ceilings with 4 inch trim and moldings, Hunter Douglas window dressings, beautifully crafted spa-like quartz and marble bathrooms, separate steam shower, soaking tub, plus large walk-in closet & custom closet organizers thru-out. Bottom-up black-out shades in bedrooms, In-unit laundry, high efficiency furnace/water heater, gas fireplace, expansive shared rooftop with skyline views. Short distance to Chinatown Red line stop, Roosevelt shopping, Soldier Field & Museum Campus! 1 Tandem, 2 Spots Exterior Parking Spots!