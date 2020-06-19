1845 South state Street

Amenities
CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK THRU VIRTUAL TOUR FIRST! Ask Listing Agent For Details or use Virtual Tour Link: ***AVAILABLE NOW*** Incredible Hot South Loop Spacious & Luxurious extra large 1,475 square feet 2 bedroom/2bath condo that will surely impress. Unit features gourmet kitchen with like new stainless Bosch appliance package, quartz counters, farm sink, pendent lighting, imported marble backsplash, high-top bar, & custom built-in desk & large pantry. Wide planked hardwood flooring throughout, 9.5 foot ceilings with 4 inch trim and moldings, Hunter Douglas window dressings, beautifully crafted spa-like quartz and marble bathrooms, separate steam shower, soaking tub, plus large walk-in closet & custom closet organizers thru-out. Bottom-up black-out shades in bedrooms, In-unit laundry, high efficiency furnace/water heater, gas fireplace, expansive shared rooftop with skyline views. Short distance to Chinatown Red line stop, Roosevelt shopping, Soldier Field & Museum Campus! 1 Tandem, 2 Spots Exterior Parking Spots!