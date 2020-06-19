All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1845 South state Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1845 South state Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

1845 South state Street

1845 South State Street · (312) 889-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1845 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK THRU VIRTUAL TOUR FIRST! Ask Listing Agent For Details or use Virtual Tour Link: ***AVAILABLE NOW*** Incredible Hot South Loop Spacious & Luxurious extra large 1,475 square feet 2 bedroom/2bath condo that will surely impress. Unit features gourmet kitchen with like new stainless Bosch appliance package, quartz counters, farm sink, pendent lighting, imported marble backsplash, high-top bar, & custom built-in desk & large pantry. Wide planked hardwood flooring throughout, 9.5 foot ceilings with 4 inch trim and moldings, Hunter Douglas window dressings, beautifully crafted spa-like quartz and marble bathrooms, separate steam shower, soaking tub, plus large walk-in closet & custom closet organizers thru-out. Bottom-up black-out shades in bedrooms, In-unit laundry, high efficiency furnace/water heater, gas fireplace, expansive shared rooftop with skyline views. Short distance to Chinatown Red line stop, Roosevelt shopping, Soldier Field & Museum Campus! 1 Tandem, 2 Spots Exterior Parking Spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 South state Street have any available units?
1845 South state Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 South state Street have?
Some of 1845 South state Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 South state Street currently offering any rent specials?
1845 South state Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 South state Street pet-friendly?
No, 1845 South state Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1845 South state Street offer parking?
Yes, 1845 South state Street does offer parking.
Does 1845 South state Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 South state Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 South state Street have a pool?
No, 1845 South state Street does not have a pool.
Does 1845 South state Street have accessible units?
No, 1845 South state Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 South state Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 South state Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1845 South state Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity