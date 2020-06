1841 South Carpenter Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors oven refrigerator

WELCOME TO 18TH & CARPENTER-NEAR PILSEN ART DISTRICT-VINTAGE BUILDING WITH HUGE 3 FLOOR UNIT, 4 BEDROOMS ALL WITH CLOSETS, 1 1/2 BATH, HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GALLEY KITCHEN, NEAR 18TH STREET SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BARS, BREWERIES, THALIA HALL, NEIGHBORHOOD VINTAGE SHOPS, BLOCKS FROM PINKLINE, TAKE TRAIN OR CTA TO DEPAUL, COLUMBIA, UIC, IIT, LOOP, UIC MEDICAL DISTRICT, RUSH, VA HOSPITAL, COOK COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER, ROOSEVELT COLLECTION SHOPS, WHOLE FOODS, COSTCO, NO PETS ALLOWED, LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, NEXT DOOR TO MARIPOSA PARK-SANCTUARY FOR THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY. PILSEN, NEAR BY NEIGHBORHOODS: UNIVERSITY VILLAGE, TRI-TAYLOR, LOOP, SOUTH LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS.