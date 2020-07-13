All apartments in Chicago
1840 North St Louis Avenue
1840 North St Louis Avenue

1840 North Saint Louis Avenue · (312) 265-8000
Location

1840 North Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand Spanking New Rehab in Logan Square! Everything has been done in these units; Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout; Beautifully finished kitchen with Quartz counters, Stainless appliances, under-mount sink and pendant lighting; 2 Full Baths with Modern Tile & Finishes; Recessed Lighting, Washer/Dryer In Unit & Individual Heat/Air. Airy, open floor plan with combined kitchen and living room offering beautiful natural sunlight through bay windows and multiple exposures. 3 Full Bedrooms + Den set this unit apart! Separate Storage Closet Included. Enclosed Back Porch is great area for 3 season room! Amazing location near the 606 Trail, Humboldt Park, Coffee Houses & Restaurants. Be the first to live in these fantastic units! Top Floor Available July 1st, 2nd Floor Available August 1st (or sooner) and 1st Floor August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have any available units?
1840 North St Louis Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have?
Some of 1840 North St Louis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 North St Louis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 North St Louis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 North St Louis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1840 North St Louis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1840 North St Louis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 North St Louis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1840 North St Louis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 North St Louis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 North St Louis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 North St Louis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
