1840 North St Louis Avenue

Brand Spanking New Rehab in Logan Square! Everything has been done in these units; Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout; Beautifully finished kitchen with Quartz counters, Stainless appliances, under-mount sink and pendant lighting; 2 Full Baths with Modern Tile & Finishes; Recessed Lighting, Washer/Dryer In Unit & Individual Heat/Air. Airy, open floor plan with combined kitchen and living room offering beautiful natural sunlight through bay windows and multiple exposures. 3 Full Bedrooms + Den set this unit apart! Separate Storage Closet Included. Enclosed Back Porch is great area for 3 season room! Amazing location near the 606 Trail, Humboldt Park, Coffee Houses & Restaurants. Be the first to live in these fantastic units! Top Floor Available July 1st, 2nd Floor Available August 1st (or sooner) and 1st Floor August 1st.