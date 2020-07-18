All apartments in Chicago
Location

1836 North Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Featuring hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI. Storage locker available for $50 per month. Non refundable Move In Fee of $350. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have any available units?
1836 North Humboldt Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have?
Some of 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1836 North Humboldt Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 North Humboldt Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
