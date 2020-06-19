All apartments in Chicago
183 West Randolph Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:26 PM

183 West Randolph Street

183 West Randolph Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60602
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Deluxe Studio & Convertible apartments feature soaring 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, custom kitchen finishes including white cabinetry w/frosted glass doors & SS hardware pulls, granite counter-tops, and white Whirlpool© Appliances, bathrooms with 36-inch soaking tub with subway tile surrounds, tile floors, adjustable-height rain shower heads, marble vanity, custom framed mirror and medicine cabinet, Whirlpool© Stacked Washers and Dryers. 24/7 fitness center with yoga area, indoor Olympic size swimming pool with sauna, steam shower and hot tub, sundeck, game room, grilling area, and Skyclub with incredible views, private movie theater and 24/7 concierge service. Located just minutes away from the Theatre district, State Street Shopping, Restaurant Row, and much much more! Studio pricing ranges from $1660 Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, Receiving Room, Business Center, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 West Randolph Street have any available units?
183 West Randolph Street has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 West Randolph Street have?
Some of 183 West Randolph Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 West Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
183 West Randolph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 West Randolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 West Randolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 183 West Randolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 183 West Randolph Street does offer parking.
Does 183 West Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 West Randolph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 West Randolph Street have a pool?
Yes, 183 West Randolph Street has a pool.
Does 183 West Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 183 West Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 183 West Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 West Randolph Street has units with dishwashers.
