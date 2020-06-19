183 West Randolph Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

Deluxe Studio & Convertible apartments feature soaring 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, custom kitchen finishes including white cabinetry w/frosted glass doors & SS hardware pulls, granite counter-tops, and white Whirlpool© Appliances, bathrooms with 36-inch soaking tub with subway tile surrounds, tile floors, adjustable-height rain shower heads, marble vanity, custom framed mirror and medicine cabinet, Whirlpool© Stacked Washers and Dryers. 24/7 fitness center with yoga area, indoor Olympic size swimming pool with sauna, steam shower and hot tub, sundeck, game room, grilling area, and Skyclub with incredible views, private movie theater and 24/7 concierge service. Located just minutes away from the Theatre district, State Street Shopping, Restaurant Row, and much much more! Studio pricing ranges from $1660 Pricing and availability are subject to change.



