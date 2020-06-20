1827 North Humboldt Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeous Updated Vintage Two Bedroom Plus Den Apartment in Logan Square!

Amazing updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with sun-filled Den. This unit features hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. Off the kitchen is an enclosed sunroom that overlooks the courtyard. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are Water, Trash, Heat and WiFi.



