Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1825 S Racine Ave 1R

1825 South Racine Avenue · (708) 682-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
SPACIOUS 3BD IN PILSEN - Property Id: 288634

Gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom in the heart of Pilsen features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, newly renovated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, laundry room in building, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long!
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Washer & Dryer On-Site. Lease lengths: 12 Months. Utilities: Resident Pays Heat, Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Gas, Water Included, High-Speed Internet Available, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.
*Tenant requirements *
600 Credit Score
No evictions
Income 2.8x's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288634
Property Id 288634

(RLNE5812102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have any available units?
1825 S Racine Ave 1R has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have?
Some of 1825 S Racine Ave 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 S Racine Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1825 S Racine Ave 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 S Racine Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 S Racine Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 S Racine Ave 1R has units with dishwashers.
