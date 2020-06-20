1825 S Racine Ave 1R

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

SPACIOUS 3BD IN PILSEN - Property Id: 288634



Gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom in the heart of Pilsen features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, newly renovated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, laundry room in building, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long!

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Washer & Dryer On-Site. Lease lengths: 12 Months. Utilities: Resident Pays Heat, Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Gas, Water Included, High-Speed Internet Available, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.

*Tenant requirements *

600 Credit Score

No evictions

Income 2.8x's

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288634

