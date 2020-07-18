All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM

1822 West Irving Park Road

1822 W Irving Park Rd · (765) 490-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated and located in the best Lakeview/North Center location, this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath rental with HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE is not to be missed! Steps from the Irving Park Brown line makes commuting a breeze! This unit features a huge open kitchen with large breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and ample storage! Coveted open floor plan with 9" ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and large living/dining space that leads out to private outdoor space. Two spacious bedrooms with spa-quality stone bathrooms. Master bathroom features dual vanities, large shower and separate soaking tub. In-unit laundry and garage parking included. Convenient location walk to Starbucks, fabulous restaurants, bars and Trader Joes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
1822 West Irving Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 1822 West Irving Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1822 West Irving Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 1822 West Irving Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1822 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1822 West Irving Park Road offers parking.
Does 1822 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 West Irving Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
No, 1822 West Irving Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 1822 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1822 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
