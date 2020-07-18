1822 West Irving Park Road

Amenities

Beautifully updated and located in the best Lakeview/North Center location, this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath rental with HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE is not to be missed! Steps from the Irving Park Brown line makes commuting a breeze! This unit features a huge open kitchen with large breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and ample storage! Coveted open floor plan with 9" ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and large living/dining space that leads out to private outdoor space. Two spacious bedrooms with spa-quality stone bathrooms. Master bathroom features dual vanities, large shower and separate soaking tub. In-unit laundry and garage parking included. Convenient location walk to Starbucks, fabulous restaurants, bars and Trader Joes!