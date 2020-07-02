1822 W Byron St 2c

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Condo Quality 2 bed / 1 bath in North Center! - Property Id: 306724



Enjoy your next apartment while experiencing the best that Lakeview has to offer. Conveniently located near Irving Brown Line as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and amenities, this home lets you experience the best of a true Chicago neighborhood. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, central air and heat, laundry in unit as well as plenty of natural light.



Location: 1822 W Byron St Unit 2C

Price: $1850 - tenant pays for gas, electricity, and monthly maintenance fee of $35

Available: now!



Unit Features:



Hardwood floors throughout

Newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances

Gas stove, dishwasher, fridge, microwave

2 large bedrooms

1 updated, ceramic tile bathroom

Plenty of natural light

Great closet space

Washer / dryer in unit

Central air / heat

Cable and internet ready

Pet friendly - restrictions & fees apply

No Security deposit - move in fee per adult

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1822-w-byron-st-chicago-il-unit-2c/306724

Property Id 306724



(RLNE5959492)