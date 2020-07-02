1822 W Byron St 2c

Amenities
Condo Quality 2 bed / 1 bath in North Center! - Property Id: 306724
Enjoy your next apartment while experiencing the best that Lakeview has to offer. Conveniently located near Irving Brown Line as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and amenities, this home lets you experience the best of a true Chicago neighborhood. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, central air and heat, laundry in unit as well as plenty of natural light.
Location: 1822 W Byron St Unit 2C
Price: $1850 - tenant pays for gas, electricity, and monthly maintenance fee of $35
Available: now!
Unit Features:
Hardwood floors throughout
Newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
Gas stove, dishwasher, fridge, microwave
2 large bedrooms
1 updated, ceramic tile bathroom
Plenty of natural light
Great closet space
Washer / dryer in unit
Central air / heat
Cable and internet ready
Pet friendly - restrictions & fees apply
No Security deposit - move in fee per adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1822-w-byron-st-chicago-il-unit-2c/306724
