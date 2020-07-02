All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1822 W Byron St 2c

1822 West Byron Street · (612) 419-1006
Location

1822 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2c · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Condo Quality 2 bed / 1 bath in North Center! - Property Id: 306724

Enjoy your next apartment while experiencing the best that Lakeview has to offer. Conveniently located near Irving Brown Line as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and amenities, this home lets you experience the best of a true Chicago neighborhood. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, central air and heat, laundry in unit as well as plenty of natural light.

Location: 1822 W Byron St Unit 2C
Price: $1850 - tenant pays for gas, electricity, and monthly maintenance fee of $35
Available: now!

Unit Features:

Hardwood floors throughout
Newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
Gas stove, dishwasher, fridge, microwave
2 large bedrooms
1 updated, ceramic tile bathroom
Plenty of natural light
Great closet space
Washer / dryer in unit
Central air / heat
Cable and internet ready
Pet friendly - restrictions & fees apply
No Security deposit - move in fee per adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1822-w-byron-st-chicago-il-unit-2c/306724
Property Id 306724

(RLNE5959492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 W Byron St 2c have any available units?
1822 W Byron St 2c has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 W Byron St 2c have?
Some of 1822 W Byron St 2c's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 W Byron St 2c currently offering any rent specials?
1822 W Byron St 2c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 W Byron St 2c pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 W Byron St 2c is pet friendly.
Does 1822 W Byron St 2c offer parking?
No, 1822 W Byron St 2c does not offer parking.
Does 1822 W Byron St 2c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 W Byron St 2c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 W Byron St 2c have a pool?
No, 1822 W Byron St 2c does not have a pool.
Does 1822 W Byron St 2c have accessible units?
No, 1822 W Byron St 2c does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 W Byron St 2c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 W Byron St 2c has units with dishwashers.
