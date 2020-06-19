All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1819 West Leland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1819 West Leland Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1819 West Leland Avenue

1819 W Leland Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1544447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1819 W Leland Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Don't Miss Out!
REMODELED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN RAVENSWOOD! New kitchen with dishwasher. Large living and bedroom, in unit laundry, central heat and air, lots of closet space. Within walking distance to EL, metra, and bus routes! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Garden, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
1819 West Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1819 West Leland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 West Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1819 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1819 West Leland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1819 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 West Leland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 West Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1819 West Leland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity