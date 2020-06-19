1819 West Leland Avenue

Amenities
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Don't Miss Out!
REMODELED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN RAVENSWOOD! New kitchen with dishwasher. Large living and bedroom, in unit laundry, central heat and air, lots of closet space. Within walking distance to EL, metra, and bus routes! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Garden, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.