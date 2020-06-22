All apartments in Chicago
1817 South Bishop Street
1817 South Bishop Street

1817 South Bishop Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1818743
1817 South Bishop Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Large and Sunny 2Bed 1Bath with exposed brick, dishwasher, W/D in unit in great Pilsen location!
Incredibly spacious and sunny this 2 bed, 1 bath unit located in the hip Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago features exposed brick and good vibes! Light hardwood floors, sunlight, and open floor plan(living-dining combo) are the first features you see when entering this unit. Spacious kitchen has dishwasher and a desk or eat in area built into cabinets, so work, eating and play can take place in one space. Big bedrooms and W/D in unit. Pilsen features some of the best restaurants, music venues, coffee shops and boutiques in Chicago. Short stroll to all this neighborhood has to offer! Close to public trans. Pets permitted with $35/mo pet rent. Parking avail for additional fee!

Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1817 South Bishop Street have any available units?
1817 South Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 South Bishop Street have?
Some of 1817 South Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 South Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1817 South Bishop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 South Bishop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 South Bishop Street is pet friendly.
Does 1817 South Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 1817 South Bishop Street does offer parking.
Does 1817 South Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 South Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 South Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 1817 South Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1817 South Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 1817 South Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 South Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 South Bishop Street has units with dishwashers.
